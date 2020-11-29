Keat, Paul SCHENECTADY Paul P. Keat, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Paul was born in Elizabeth, N.J. the son of the late Harry and Elsie Keat. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant in Patton's 3rd Army during World War II. Paul completed his Ph.D. in chemistry at Rutgers University in 1956. During this research, he discovered and synthesized a new silicate mineral named "Keatite." Paul later worked as a research chemist for Norton Co. in Worcester, Mass. for over 40 years, where he was one of the first to develop a process for producing synthetic diamonds. His wife of 63 years, Mary J. (Babich) Keat predeceased him in 2016. Paul is survived by his children: William (Tianshu) Keat of Niskayuna, Deborah (Mahmoud Abdolrahim) Keat of Holden, Mass. and John (Clare) Keat of Greer, S.C.; grandchildren: Joy, Ian, Grace, Yasmin (Matt), Mariam, Adam, Katrina, James (Maria), Patrick and Francis; great-grandchildren: Makenzie and Charlotte, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul was also predeceased by his siblings, Harry Keat and Ruth Harvey. There will be no visitation hours, but an interment service will be held on Monday, November 30, at 1 p.m. in the Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516.