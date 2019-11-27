Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul L. Miller. View Sign Service Information Hamilton Funeral Home 294 Mannix Peru , NY 12972 (518)-643-9055 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hamilton Funeral Home 294 Mannix Peru , NY 12972 View Map Service 3:30 PM Hamilton Funeral Home 294 Mannix Peru , NY 12972 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Miller, Paul L. PERU Paul L. Miller, 94 of Apple Valley Drive, Peru, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the UVM-Health Network, CVPH, Plattsburgh with his loving family by his side. Paul was born in upstate New York on April 4, 1925, the son of the late Jacob and Adina (Werner) Miller. He married Paula Pust in 1951, and together they raised three children. Paula died in 1990. In 1993, Paul married Evelyn Jackman. They spent 26 years in love and devotion, until Paul's passing. Paul spent many of his years as a farmer, first growing up on his parents' farm in Warren, N.Y., which he and his brother Warner later operated. Subsequently, he lived in Cherry Valley, N.Y., farmed again along with other occupations, including operating a greenhouse, and selling and installing wood stoves and boilers. For the last 25 years, Paul spent many fulfilling days in the Foster Grandparent program - most recently at Momot Elementary School in Plattsburgh. Paul, or "Bob" as he was known by family members, was a devoted and loving husband and father, creating lasting childhood memories for his children, especially during their time on their Cherry Valley farm. He was a kind, caring man who easily made friends. He possessed a strong faith in God. Left to cherish the memory of Paul is his wife Evelyn Miller; his three children and their spouses: Mary Tefft (Richard), Christopher Miller (Penny), and Mark Miller (Karen). He leaves behind several grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents and first wife, Paul was predeceased by his nine siblings: five brothers, Jacob, John, William, Edward, and Martin "Warner" Miller, and four sisters, Leslie Stone, Adina Gill, Myrtle VanSchaick, and Elizabeth Chapman. A heartfelt thank you is given to the I.C.U. staff at UVM/CVPH, who, with sensitivity, helped Paul and his family with his exit from mortality. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, December 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru. A brief service will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel with son-in-law, Rick Tefft, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul L. Miller may be made to The Foundation of CVPH, 75 Beekman St., Plattsburgh, NY, 12901, or Adirondack Wildlife Refuge, 977 Springfield Road, Wilmington, NY 12997. Arrangements are in care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 518-643-9055. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Paul Miller please visit



Miller, Paul L. PERU Paul L. Miller, 94 of Apple Valley Drive, Peru, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the UVM-Health Network, CVPH, Plattsburgh with his loving family by his side. Paul was born in upstate New York on April 4, 1925, the son of the late Jacob and Adina (Werner) Miller. He married Paula Pust in 1951, and together they raised three children. Paula died in 1990. In 1993, Paul married Evelyn Jackman. They spent 26 years in love and devotion, until Paul's passing. Paul spent many of his years as a farmer, first growing up on his parents' farm in Warren, N.Y., which he and his brother Warner later operated. Subsequently, he lived in Cherry Valley, N.Y., farmed again along with other occupations, including operating a greenhouse, and selling and installing wood stoves and boilers. For the last 25 years, Paul spent many fulfilling days in the Foster Grandparent program - most recently at Momot Elementary School in Plattsburgh. Paul, or "Bob" as he was known by family members, was a devoted and loving husband and father, creating lasting childhood memories for his children, especially during their time on their Cherry Valley farm. He was a kind, caring man who easily made friends. He possessed a strong faith in God. Left to cherish the memory of Paul is his wife Evelyn Miller; his three children and their spouses: Mary Tefft (Richard), Christopher Miller (Penny), and Mark Miller (Karen). He leaves behind several grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents and first wife, Paul was predeceased by his nine siblings: five brothers, Jacob, John, William, Edward, and Martin "Warner" Miller, and four sisters, Leslie Stone, Adina Gill, Myrtle VanSchaick, and Elizabeth Chapman. A heartfelt thank you is given to the I.C.U. staff at UVM/CVPH, who, with sensitivity, helped Paul and his family with his exit from mortality. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, December 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru. A brief service will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel with son-in-law, Rick Tefft, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul L. Miller may be made to The Foundation of CVPH, 75 Beekman St., Plattsburgh, NY, 12901, or Adirondack Wildlife Refuge, 977 Springfield Road, Wilmington, NY 12997. Arrangements are in care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 518-643-9055. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Paul Miller please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close