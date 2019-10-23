Lieb, Paul BROOKLYN Paul Lieb, born on January 15, 1927, in Brooklyn, passed away on October 21, 2019, at the age of 92. He was a proud veteran of World War II and a lifelong member of the Knights of Pythias. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Shirley (Snitowsky); and his children, Elise Laurenti (Michael) and David (Toni). He was predeceased by his daughter Mindy. He is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his sister, Leonora Schreiber, and many nieces and nephews. Not only beloved by his family, Paul touched many other lives, first at Snappy Men's Shop in Albany, where he helped multiple generations of families dress their best; and in a second career at the Albany County Department for Aging, where he helped many seniors find employment opportunities. He was a true, contributing member of his community and will be much missed. Funeral services for Thursday, October, 24, are pending and will be announced on the Levine Memorial Chapel website where people are also welcome to leave the family online condolences.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 23, 2019