Service Information McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island 147 Hudson Avenue Green Island , NY 12183 (518)-273-0042 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island 147 Hudson Avenue Green Island , NY 12183

Cook, Paul M. MECHANICVILLE Paul M. Cook, 59, went to join his father and sister on December 27, 2019. He was the beloved son of Lois McNulty Cook and the late Paul E. Cook. A graduate of Hoosic Valley Central School, class of 1978, he had worked for many years as an automobile technician at the Valvoline Instant Oil Change and several other area auto dealerships. He had also been a school bus driver for the Schenendehowa School District. Paul was a past member of the Johnsonville Fire Company and the Malta Rescue Squad. A lover of NASCAR, he adopted Kyle Larsen as his favorite driver after the retirement of Mark Martin. He enjoyed traveling to Dover, Del. with his brother to enjoy the races. He was also a diehard Denver Broncos fan. Paul was known for his kind heart and quick wit, as well as his love of animals, especially his late beagle, Brandy. Survivors in addition to his mother, Lois Cook of Johnsonville, include his daughter, Jennifer Cook of Mechanicville; his brother, Aaron (Mary Hayden) Cook of Johnsonville; his nephews, Hayden and Reilly Cook; his niece, Megan (Jason) Thomas and many cousins. He is also survived by his godparents, Peggy Heffern and Boyd Connally. He was predeceased by his father, Paul; and his sister, Cynthia Cook Richardson. Special thanks go to his health aide, Melinda Blair, his former wife, Cindy Headspeth and his "adopted" son, John Kirk, for their many kindnesses to Paul. Calling hours will be held at the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Avenue, Green Island on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Paul to the Clifton Park and Halfmoon EMS, P.O. Box 1469, Clifton Park, NY 12065 or the Mohawk and Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Please visit







