Daley, Paul M. BRUNSWICK Paul Michael Daley, 64, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020. Paul entered into eternal rest early in the morning at his home, beside his family, following a long battle with an inoperable brain tumor. Raised in Brunswick, Paul was known to all as a man of integrity and unparalleled work ethic. Employed since the age of 13, Paul graduated from Tamarac High School in 1974. Through a show of passionate and diligent work, Paul quickly proved himself as the superintendent of buildings and grounds at Brittonkill Central School District, where he served for 19 years. He then served another 19 years as the superintendent of buildings and grounds at East Greenbush Central School District, overseeing seven different schools. A truly industrious man, Paul often used his free time to camp with his family, and engage in various home improvement projects. He was a beloved soccer coach, an avid photographer, a recreational volleyball, basketball, and softball player, and was a valued member of the Highway Recreation Center Bowling League for many years. Known by his reputation for fairness and honesty, Paul was a former member of the Brittonkill Central School District Board of Education. He was a member for 12 years and served as president of the board for two years. Above all, Paul was a deeply devoted father and husband. As all who know him could attest, his proudest achievement was the family he had in his two sons, Bennett Paul and Justin Michael Daley; his daughter-in-law, Jillian Daley; and his surviving spouse of nearly 37 years, Lisa F. (Bieg) Daley. Paul was one of six children of the late Lois C. (Keough) and Robert Daley. He was the fraternal twin of his late brother, Bennett Robert Daley, and brother to the late Robert Daley, and the late Lois Ann Daley. Paul is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Bonnie Daley of West Sand Lake; his brother, Matthew Daley of Brunswick; his mother and father-in-law, Bette and Ray Bieg of Raymertown; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy. Face masks and proper social distancing, will be required both outside and inside during the visitation. A private funeral service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions if desired may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 in memory of Paul Michael Daley. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com
.