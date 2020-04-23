Paul M. Wallace

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
Service Information
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY
12180
(518)-272-3541
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wallace, Paul M. HOOSICK FALLS Paul M. Wallace, 71 of Hoosick Falls, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Diamond Hill Rehabilitation Center. Born in Troy and raised in Eagle Mills, he was the son of the late Frank and Ruth Swartout Wallace. He is survived by his son Michael and daughter-in-law Autumn Wallace; and daughter Jacquelyn Morlang. Paul was employed with General Electric for a short time. He also raised farm animals on his land and was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and most of all riding his motorcycle across the country. In following with Paul's wishes funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.