Wallace, Paul M. HOOSICK FALLS Paul M. Wallace, 71 of Hoosick Falls, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Diamond Hill Rehabilitation Center. Born in Troy and raised in Eagle Mills, he was the son of the late Frank and Ruth Swartout Wallace. He is survived by his son Michael and daughter-in-law Autumn Wallace; and daughter Jacquelyn Morlang. Paul was employed with General Electric for a short time. He also raised farm animals on his land and was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and most of all riding his motorcycle across the country. In following with Paul's wishes funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2020