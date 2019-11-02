|
|
Scoons, Paul Michael LOUDONVILLE Paul Michael Scoons, 72 of Loudonville, passed away on October 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, at 11 a.m. in the Cathedral of All Saints, 62 South Swan St. Albany. Calling on Monday, November 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. The full obituary will appear in Sunday's paper. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019