Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of All Saints
62 South Swan St.
Albany, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Scoons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Michael Scoons

Add a Memory
Paul Michael Scoons Obituary
Scoons, Paul Michael LOUDONVILLE Paul Michael Scoons, 72 of Loudonville, passed away on October 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, at 11 a.m. in the Cathedral of All Saints, 62 South Swan St. Albany. Calling on Monday, November 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. The full obituary will appear in Sunday's paper. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now