O'Hare, Paul GLENMONT Paul O'Hare, 73, passed away on November 28, 2019, following a battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was born on November 5, 1946, in Elmira, N.Y. to Burton and Shirley O'Hare. Paul was a graduate of Elmira Southside High School, served in the United States Air Force and attended Syracuse University. In May 1971, Paul married Theresea Henderson O'Hare, and the couple settled in Syracuse, where they raised their family. His favorite pastime was traveling, spending eight years traveling the United States via motor home and making friends across the country. Paul was known to be a kind, funny, gentle man who was passionate about Syracuse University basketball, his family and friends, traveling, photography and steak. He is survived by his wife, Terri O'Hare; son James "JP" O'Hare (Lauren) and grandchildren, Mallory and Eamon; daughter, Meaghan "Goose" O'Hare; his sisters: Sandra Beach, Cheryl Coon (Larry), Karen Bennett (Alan), Marcia Mejia (Carlos), and Susan O'Hare and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service celebrating Paul's life will be held at 2 p.m. on December 13, in the Meyers Funeral Home, Delmar. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL, 60611 or online at pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019