Paul R. Bechet
Bechet, Paul R. NEWTON, Mass. Paul R. Bechet, 78, died November 18, 2020, peacefully at home in Newton, Mass. with his family by his side. Born in 1942 in Woonsocket, R.I. to Cecile and Arthur Bechet, Paul grew up in Utica, Syracuse, and Albany. His first nuns were the Sisters of Charity, followed by the Xaverian Brothers in High School and the Franciscans at Siena College, where he was class president his junior and senior years. He married Marianne McGuirk in 1964. He joined Peat Marwick Mitchell in Albany in 1963 and was transferred to the Paris office in 1969. He became partner in charge of the bank practice and relocated to Boston in 1976. Upon retirement from KPMG, he joined Brookline Bank as CFO. A "bon vivant," he enjoyed good conversation, sharing his love of music and stories from his many voyages around the world. Paul was an avid sports fan. He is survived by his wife, Marianne; daughters, Kate, Cynthia, Claudia; grandchildren, Claudia, Declan, Anna, and Michael; and his sisters, Jackie, Janet and Jeanne. Visitation will be held at P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., West Roxbury, Mass. from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, November 23, followed by a funeral Mass celebrating Paul's life at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, in Sacred Heart Parish, 1321 Centre St., Newton, Mass. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul's memory to St. Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch St., Boston, MA, 02110 or stanthonyshrine.org/giving. For directions and guestbook visit pemurrayfuneral.com.


Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
November 21, 2020
Marianne..for many years I delivered the mail to you and Paul... I have always remembered your kindness and personal greetings as we met on occasion during my daily visits... I would like to convey my heartfelt condolences in your loss...he was a fine gentleman and I’m sure will be
missed by many....may God bless and carry you through this difficult time......Bill Holland
Bill Holland
Acquaintance
