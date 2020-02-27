Albany Times Union Obituaries
Paul R. Rader


1930 - 2020
Paul R. Rader Obituary
Rader, Paul R. EAST GREENBUSH Paul R. Rader, 89 of East Greenbush, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Riverside Nursing Home. Paul was born on September 25, 1930, in Eccles, W.Va. Paul served in the Navy until his father died and he was called home. Paul became a brakeman for Con Rail Railroad where he worked for many years before retiring. Paul enjoyed gardening and walking his beloved dog Maggie. Paul was predeceased by his wife Joann Rader; his daughter Jacqueline Phillips; and his grandson, Peter DeAngelis. Survivors include his son-in-law and care provider William Phillips; daughters, Kathy Rader, and Barb Riley; grandchildren, Chrsitopher Kane, Carrie Kane, and Brian (Jenn Schultz) DeAngelis; and his great-grandchildren, Enzo DeAngelis, Avery and Amelia Schultz. Services will be private at the convenience of the family in the spring. Arrangements were entrusted to the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
