Webb, Paul R. II ORLANDO, Fla. Paul R. Webb II passed away peacefully at his home in Orlando on February 7, 2019. He was 92 years old. Paul was the middle son of three, born on August 19, 1926, to Paul R. Webb and Margaret Roberts Webb in Buffalo. After graduating from St. Joseph Collegiate Institute Preparatory School, Paul attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. where he was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree and then attended Georgetown University Law School where he was awarded a Bachelor of Laws degree. Following Law School, Paul served as a second lieutenant in the United States Army Reserves and returned to Buffalo working for a Patent Law Firm. He was admitted to practice law before the United States District Court and United State Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. and additionally was licensed for the Canadian Patent Office. In 1951, Paul was ordered to active duty in the United States Army and served in the Counter Intelligence Corp. He was subsequently commissioned as first lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General's Corp and was stationed at the Pentagon. After separating from active duty in 1953, Paul joined the General Electric Company. He enjoyed working as a patent attorney for over 43 years at General Electric's Corporate Research and Development Center in Niskayuna, and prior to that with their Aircraft Nuclear Propulsion Department in Evandale, Ohio. During his prestigious career with General Electric, Paul worked on several capstone components encompassing Medical Operation and Imaging, Aircraft Engine, Nuclear Operations, Appliance Group, and the Man Made Diamond Project. Paul additionally was elected member, to the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Marian Weber Webb in 1992. They are survived by their five children, Dr. Paul R. Webb III (Susan), Thomas (Robin), Frank (Jamie), Jennifer, and Elizabeth (Coy); as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

