Terry, Paul Robert Sr. COLONIE Paul Robert Terry Sr., 70 of Colonie, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Born in Schenectady on June 19, 1948, Paul was the son of the late John and Laura (Kirby) Terry. He was the devoted husband of the late Judy G. Terry. It was the second marriage for both of them, and they found their "Happily Ever After" with each other. They were married until her passing on October 20, 2011. He resided in Rotterdam, Schenectady, Colonie, and Lake George. Paul and Judy enjoyed time at Loon Lake but treasured the time they spent on Lake George in the home he rebuilt. Early in his career, he owned his own construction business. Later on, he worked for BAST Hatfield for 17 years. He was blessed doing work that he loved. Paul was an avid hunter and golfer. Survivors include his daughter Amy Terry; his son Paul (Sarah) Terry II; and his sisters, Karen Terry and Laura (Robert) Terry (nee' Smida). Survived by many loving nieces, and nephews along with great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Laura Terry; sisters, Marilyn Brainard (Ivan), and Joan Cummings (Raymond); brothers, John W. Terry Jr., and Franklin "Frank" Terry; also, several nieces and nephews who had passed way to soon. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 10, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: www.lakegeorgeassociation.org or https://fundforlakegeorge.org To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019