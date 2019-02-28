Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul S. Puccio. View Sign

Puccio, Paul S. CASTLETON Paul S. Puccio, 72, passed away peacefully, at home, on February 26, 2019, surrounded by his children and family. Paul was born September 7, 1947 in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Jerilyn (McCall) Puccio; and father, Paul J. Puccio. He is survived by his mother, Margaret (DiPiero) Puccio; his faithful children, Lauralyn (John) Kulpa, Paul (Amy) Puccio, and Karilyn (Joe) Tremblay; adoring grandchildren, John Paul, Evan, and Kaelyn Kulpa, Acey and Trey Puccio, Dylan and Gracelyn Tremblay. Also survived by a sister, Jaime (Jim) Miller; brothers, Robert (Joan) Puccio and Gary (Eileen) Puccio; sister-in-law Jacquelyn (Jack) Bliss and many nieces, nephews and cousins. After obtaining his bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Rochester and a master's degree in public administration at SUNY Albany, he began his lifelong dedication to public service. For more than 30 years, Paul's passion and dedication effected change in various New York State agencies. He retired as the executive deputy commissioner of the Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS). As a young man and father, who believed in government working for the people, he decided to run for the Schodack Central School Board in 1981. For the next 38 years, he challenged the community to be compassionate, inventive, and to always advocate for education and development. He motivated both students and parents to embrace technology and improve our community through education. He was president and a valued board member of the following schools: Tech Valley High School, Questar III, and Schodack Central Schools. In 2010, he was voted New York State School Board Member of the Year. With his vision to promote business and economic development, he was appointed and had served continuously on the Town of Schodack Planning Board since 2006. His greatest accomplishment, however, was the love he shared with his wife and three children, providing for them constant encouragement and guidance. He loved golf and travel, he had the loudest "Dad" whistle in the neighborhood, and enjoyed cheering on all the students who wore the Maple Hill Wildcats uniform. His skill in the kitchen and laughter will be remembered by all those who tasted his cooking and how he told us, "Don't worry, you'll like it," when asked what he was cooking. The family would like to thank the staff of his Hospice Care team for their kindness. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Ray Funeral Home, 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church in Castleton, where a Mass of Christian Death and Burial will be celebrated. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a scholarship fund that will be set-up in Paul's name to continue his motto: "Passion, Persistence, and Patience." Checks may be sent to Schodack Central School District, attn. L. Bryda, 1477 South Schodack Rd., Castleton, NY, 12033. Notate P. Puccio Memorial in the memo field.







Puccio, Paul S. CASTLETON Paul S. Puccio, 72, passed away peacefully, at home, on February 26, 2019, surrounded by his children and family. Paul was born September 7, 1947 in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Jerilyn (McCall) Puccio; and father, Paul J. Puccio. He is survived by his mother, Margaret (DiPiero) Puccio; his faithful children, Lauralyn (John) Kulpa, Paul (Amy) Puccio, and Karilyn (Joe) Tremblay; adoring grandchildren, John Paul, Evan, and Kaelyn Kulpa, Acey and Trey Puccio, Dylan and Gracelyn Tremblay. Also survived by a sister, Jaime (Jim) Miller; brothers, Robert (Joan) Puccio and Gary (Eileen) Puccio; sister-in-law Jacquelyn (Jack) Bliss and many nieces, nephews and cousins. After obtaining his bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Rochester and a master's degree in public administration at SUNY Albany, he began his lifelong dedication to public service. For more than 30 years, Paul's passion and dedication effected change in various New York State agencies. He retired as the executive deputy commissioner of the Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS). As a young man and father, who believed in government working for the people, he decided to run for the Schodack Central School Board in 1981. For the next 38 years, he challenged the community to be compassionate, inventive, and to always advocate for education and development. He motivated both students and parents to embrace technology and improve our community through education. He was president and a valued board member of the following schools: Tech Valley High School, Questar III, and Schodack Central Schools. In 2010, he was voted New York State School Board Member of the Year. With his vision to promote business and economic development, he was appointed and had served continuously on the Town of Schodack Planning Board since 2006. His greatest accomplishment, however, was the love he shared with his wife and three children, providing for them constant encouragement and guidance. He loved golf and travel, he had the loudest "Dad" whistle in the neighborhood, and enjoyed cheering on all the students who wore the Maple Hill Wildcats uniform. His skill in the kitchen and laughter will be remembered by all those who tasted his cooking and how he told us, "Don't worry, you'll like it," when asked what he was cooking. The family would like to thank the staff of his Hospice Care team for their kindness. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Ray Funeral Home, 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church in Castleton, where a Mass of Christian Death and Burial will be celebrated. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a scholarship fund that will be set-up in Paul's name to continue his motto: "Passion, Persistence, and Patience." Checks may be sent to Schodack Central School District, attn. L. Bryda, 1477 South Schodack Rd., Castleton, NY, 12033. Notate P. Puccio Memorial in the memo field. Funeral Home Ray Funeral Service, Inc.

59 Seaman Ave

Castleton on Hudson , NY 12033

(518) 732-7663 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close