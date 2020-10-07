1/1
Paul Snyder
Snyder, Paul NASSAU Paul Snyder, 82 of Nassau, passed away on October 4, 2020, at The Grand at Barnwell in Valatie. Born in Haines Falls, N.Y., he was the son of the late Alfred Sr. and Anna Snyder. Paul was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Nassau where he served as an usher. He was a very hardworking man having previously worked performing maintenance duties for Camp Schodack. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, walking and gardening. He is survived by his brothers, George (Marie) Snyder Sr. of Port Saint Lucie, Fla. and Robert Snyder of Nassau; niece, Tammie (Steven) DeLorenzo; nephew, George (Susan) Snyder Jr.; several great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Alfred Snyder Jr. and Richard Snyder. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Nassau-Schodack Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
(518) 766-3828
