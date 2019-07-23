Kane, Paul T. JOHNSONVILLE Paul T. Kane, 78 of Johnsonville and formerly of Lansingburgh, passed suddenly on July 21, 2019, at his residence. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late James B. and Anna Buehler Kane. Mr. Kane was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of '58 and was retired from the Nashua Company in Watervliet. Survivors include his wife Evelyn Cook Kane; sons, Paul Kane Jr. (Barbara), James Kane (Rebecca) and Bryan Kane; daughter Tami DeMars (Matt); sister Barbara Brust; grandchildren, Paul Kane Jr., Theresa Kane, Zachary Kane and Rachael DeMars. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.Paul was predeceased by his brother, James Kane. At his request funeral services will be held privately for the family. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 23, 2019