Miller, Paul T. Sr. NORTH GREENBUSH Paul T. Miller, Sr., 84, died peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Born in Lawrence County, Ky., he attended Mechanicsburgh High School, Ohio (class of 1954), Ohio State University and Merrimack College. He was a certified mechanical and electrical engineer. Paul was part of the team overseeing the construction of Apollo 11. He worked for such companies as RCA and Xerox before starting his own business repairing copiers and printers. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for four years. Ordained in 2005, he was a deacon of Progressive Faith Evangelical Ministries, Church of God in Christ. Paul hosted a radio show on WHAZ where he was known as "Old Deacon." He enjoyed helping churches in need. He is survived by his wife Leilany D. (Flibotte) Miller; his children, Paul (Jaye) T. Miller Jr., Beverly (Mark) A. Gustafson, Melissa (John) Miller Brandt, and Matthew (Sabreena) D. Miller; and his siblings, William Miller, Pauline McNary, Pearline Zalewa, Ruth Tomkovich and David Miller. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Haney and Nellie Miller; and siblings, Noralee McCarty, John L. Miller, Connie Garner and Carolyn Miller. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, in the W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 12, 2020