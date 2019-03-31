Tobler, Paul SAND LAKE Paul Tobler, 91 of Sand Lake, died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his residence after a long illness. Born in Manhattan and raised in White Plains, Paul was the son of the late Paul and Anna Schaublin Tobler; and the husband of the late Nancy Kittlaus Tobler. Paul was a graduate of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse. Paul's first career found him managing Rubber, Sugar Cane and Pineapple Plantations in Bolivia, Liberia and Hawaii. He held plantation jobs until his mid-30's when he changed careers and started to work for the N.Y.S. Senate Finance Committee. He was a fiscal analyst and retired in 1992, but continued to do consulting well into his 80's. He had moved to the area in the early 1960's. Paul enjoyed fly fishing, international travel, beekeeping, woodworking and sugaring. He was an avid reader and chess player. Survivors include his companion and sweetheart Dorothy Hanlon; his children, Deborah A. Morse of Quincey, Mass., David P. Tobler of North Kingstown, R.I., Lisa J. Tobler DVM of Fort Plain, N.Y. and Matthew A. Tobler of Fort Collins, Colo.; his sister Ann Frei of Turin, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Teal, Mike, Ross, Charlie and Bryce. Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of Paul's life from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at the Lakeview Restaurant, 4 Old Rte. 66, Averill Park. A short time of tribute will begin at 2 p.m. If desired, the family request donations in memory of Paul Tobler be made to the Sand Lake Ambulance, P.O. Box 222, West Sand Lake, NY, 12196 or the Sand Lake Library, 8428 Miller Hill Road, Averill Park, NY, 12018. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019