Ritzie, Paul V. Sr. RAVENA Paul V. Ritzie Sr., known as "Vannie," passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020, with his loving family by his side at the age of 83. He was the son of the late William H. Ritzie Sr. and Jennie Dillard Ritzie. Paul was educated in Harlem, but graduated from Norfork County High School in Virginia at the age of 15 years. He was an extremely hardworking family man who eventually landed a career job with the New York City Transit Authority in 1962 until he retired in 1984. He also held other positions as a custodian for City College in New York and a jewelry store supervisor in New York. Dad loved playing basketball as a youth, was a great N.Y. Yankees fan and enjoyed playing and winning card games. Paul married his childhood sweetheart, Shirley May Williams, on November 8, 1954, a union that brought forth seven wonderful children: Paul V. Ritzie Jr. (deceased), Joanne Washington (deceased), Sabrina Benn, Lindell P. Ritzie, Shirley Y. Ritzie (deceased), Shawn K. Ritzie and Shawnta E. Sterling. Paul leaves behind three generations of his offspring, grandchildren starting with the oldest Charmaine Ritzie, and 19 other grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren to this date. He was so proud of all of them and loved them all dearly. He is also survived by his loving Auntie Lelia Russ of Corami, N.Y.; and cousin, Janice Findersen. He is survived by his siblings, Ronald Paul Ritzie, Anthony Ritzie, and Rita Ritzie. Paul was predeceased by his siblings, William H. Ritzie, Marilyn William, Portia Robinson, Pat Clark, Leon Ritzie and Kevin Ritzie. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, in the Chestnut Lawn Cemetery, New Baltimore. Masks and social distancing will be required. Contributions to Lindell Ritzie, P.O. Box 71, Ravena, NY, 12143, would be appreciated.