1/1
Paul V. Ritzie Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ritzie, Paul V. Sr. RAVENA Paul V. Ritzie Sr., known as "Vannie," passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020, with his loving family by his side at the age of 83. He was the son of the late William H. Ritzie Sr. and Jennie Dillard Ritzie. Paul was educated in Harlem, but graduated from Norfork County High School in Virginia at the age of 15 years. He was an extremely hardworking family man who eventually landed a career job with the New York City Transit Authority in 1962 until he retired in 1984. He also held other positions as a custodian for City College in New York and a jewelry store supervisor in New York. Dad loved playing basketball as a youth, was a great N.Y. Yankees fan and enjoyed playing and winning card games. Paul married his childhood sweetheart, Shirley May Williams, on November 8, 1954, a union that brought forth seven wonderful children: Paul V. Ritzie Jr. (deceased), Joanne Washington (deceased), Sabrina Benn, Lindell P. Ritzie, Shirley Y. Ritzie (deceased), Shawn K. Ritzie and Shawnta E. Sterling. Paul leaves behind three generations of his offspring, grandchildren starting with the oldest Charmaine Ritzie, and 19 other grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren to this date. He was so proud of all of them and loved them all dearly. He is also survived by his loving Auntie Lelia Russ of Corami, N.Y.; and cousin, Janice Findersen. He is survived by his siblings, Ronald Paul Ritzie, Anthony Ritzie, and Rita Ritzie. Paul was predeceased by his siblings, William H. Ritzie, Marilyn William, Portia Robinson, Pat Clark, Leon Ritzie and Kevin Ritzie. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, in the Chestnut Lawn Cemetery, New Baltimore. Masks and social distancing will be required. Contributions to Lindell Ritzie, P.O. Box 71, Ravena, NY, 12143, would be appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chestnut Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved