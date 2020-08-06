1/1
Paul Vincent DeMichele
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeMichele, Paul Vincent NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. Paul Vincent DeMichele, 71, loving husband of Linda Griffin DeMichele, of Hickory Hill Road, Nicholasville, died on July 29, 2020. He was born in Boston on August 21, 1948, to the late Anthony R. and Mary Boucher DeMichele. He was a self-employed locksmith and he sat on the Board of Adjustments for the City of Nicholasville for 24 years. He was an avid marksman who won a state championship and was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church. Paul is survived by two sons, Marc Vincent DeMichele and Matthew Todd (Julia) DeMichele; one sister, Joan (Dan) Johnson; two brothers, Ralph (Linda) DeMichele and John (Colleen) DeMichele; five grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Caleb, Luke, and Adeline DeMichele and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services were held at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, in the Betts & West Funeral Home in Nicholasville, Ky. with Father John Moriaty officiating. Visitation was held on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online guestbook available at BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Memorial service
07:00 AM
Betts & West Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 2, 2020
I wrote a page but for some reason it didn’t work so if you get two that is why. I am so very sorry Linda D. Just know I’m thinking about you and grieving for you. alene
Alene Barnes
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved