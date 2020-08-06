DeMichele, Paul Vincent NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. Paul Vincent DeMichele, 71, loving husband of Linda Griffin DeMichele, of Hickory Hill Road, Nicholasville, died on July 29, 2020. He was born in Boston on August 21, 1948, to the late Anthony R. and Mary Boucher DeMichele. He was a self-employed locksmith and he sat on the Board of Adjustments for the City of Nicholasville for 24 years. He was an avid marksman who won a state championship and was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church. Paul is survived by two sons, Marc Vincent DeMichele and Matthew Todd (Julia) DeMichele; one sister, Joan (Dan) Johnson; two brothers, Ralph (Linda) DeMichele and John (Colleen) DeMichele; five grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Caleb, Luke, and Adeline DeMichele and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services were held at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, in the Betts & West Funeral Home in Nicholasville, Ky. with Father John Moriaty officiating. Visitation was held on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online guestbook available at BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
.