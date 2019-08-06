Wenzl, Paula Ann SILVER SPRING, Md. Paula Ann Wenzl (Gaimari), age 74. On Friday, August 2, 2019, of Silver Spring, Md., passed away at her residence due to natural causes. Beloved sister of Warren (Ann) Wenzl and Thurman B. Wenzl; aunt of Eric and Peter Wenzl. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Paula's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society National Capital Chapter, 1800 M Street, NW, Suite 750 South, Washington, D.C 20036. Collinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 6, 2019