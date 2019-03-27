Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Bossert. View Sign









Bossert, Paula DELMAR Paula Bossert, 79, a kind loving woman with a wonderful sense of humor, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, quietly and peacefully in her home. Paula was born December 30, 1939 in Brooklyn, to the late Paul and Thora Svaasand. Paula grew up in Brooklyn, and earned a Master's Degree in education from SUNY at Stony Brook. She then embarked on a teaching career, which included early childhood intervention, special education and art. Both Paula and her beloved husband Richard (married in 1960), who passed away in 2015, were life long ardent advocates for mentally and physically challenged, and underprivileged individuals. Their work through various agencies and organizations through the years focused on vocational training in order to facilitate valuable contributions to the community, especially for people with developmental disabilities. Their great generosity and tireless hard work benefitted many who otherwise had no such benevolent advocates. Paula was also a professional photographer and writer, whose work frequently appeared in publications such as Adirondack Life Magazine. Paula and Richard owned and restored an historic 19th century cabin in the Adirondack Mountains, and Paula found great joy in hiking, and photographing and writing about the region's beautiful scenery. Paula was a real pistol, with whom even a short conversation is not easily forgotten. She would dismiss you only after she had obtained a smile and some information about your life and your family. She was an immediately endearing person, even with strangers (whom she would love to 'chat up'), and she was dearly loved by all of her friends and family. Left to cherish Paula's memory is her loving family; her daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Carey Ahner and their children Olivia and Cordelia; her daughter Becky; her sister Thyra and family; and many beloved nieces; nephews; and in-laws. A memorial service will take place Saturday March 30, at 3 p.m. at Delmar Presbyterian Church, 585 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY, with Reverend Karen S. Pollan officiating. In loving memory of Paula, donations may be sent to AIM Services, Inc., 4227 NY-50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, and Saratoga Bridges, 16 Saratoga Bridges Blvd., Ballston Spa, NY 12020. The family wishes to send love and sincere thanks to all the folks at Delmar Presbyterian Church and Applebee Funeral Home in Delmar, NY. Funeral Home Applebee Funeral Home

403 Kenwood Ave.

Delmar , NY 12054

