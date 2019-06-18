Mishkin, Paula C. LENOX, Mass. Paula C. Mishkin, 91, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox, Mass. where she had resided for a short time. Born on July 9, 1927 in Albany, N.Y., to the late Barnett and Dora Shapiro Chirlin, she attended local schools and was a 1945 graduate of Albany High School. After high school, Paula attended the Mount Sinai School of Nursing where she obtained her nursing degree in 1949. She worked at Bellevue Hospital and also traveled to Miami, New Orleans and Los Angeles, where she worked as a private nurse and in public hospitals before returning to New York City. Mrs. Mishkin married the late Albert Mishkin on Thanksgiving Day, 1952. They first lived in Queens, N.Y. where she gave birth to a son and a daughter. In 1956, the family moved to their beloved Monroe, N.Y. in Orange County. She gave birth to another son in 1959. Mrs. Mishkin lived in Monroe until the late 90's. Paula was a member of the Monroe Temple of Liberal Judaism and an active volunteer at the Cerebral Palsy Center of Orange County. She was an enthusiastic part of the Monroe community and enjoyed hosting dinners and events at the Mishkin home. Her husband died in 1987. Mrs. Mishkin is survived by her three children, Douglas Mishkin (Wendy Jennis) of Egremont, Mass. and Bethesda, Md., Madelyn Katz (Ricky) of Van Nuys, Calif. and Budd Mishkin (Peri Smilow) of South Orange, N.J.; five grandchildren, Arielle Mishkin Hoffman (Oren Hoffman), Sarah Mishkin, Amy Stokes (Devin Stokes), Rachel Katz and Allie Smilow Mishkin; two great-grandchildren, Serenity and Asher Stokes; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband and parents, Paula was pre-deceased by her siblings, Morris and Max Chirlin, Rose Cohen, Ann Markowitz and Mary Levitt. As the last surviving sibling, Paula was known as the matriarch of the extended Chirlin family. Per Paula's wishes, there will be a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula's memory may be made to the Hebrew Union College of Los Angeles, Calif. and the URJ Eisner Camp in Great Barrington, Mass. To share memories and stories please visit Rochefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 18, 2019