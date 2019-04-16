Gordon, Paula E. BALLSTON LAKE Paula Ellen Gordon, 72 of Ballston Lake, formerly of Glenville, passed away on April 13, 2019, with her family and friends by her side. Paula was a longtime employee and retiree of Conifer Park. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, April 18, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Rte. 9, in Clifton Park. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2019