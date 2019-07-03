Meisel, Paula J. NORTH GREENBUSH Paula J. Meisel, 82, a resident of North Greenbush and Bradenton, Fla., passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Paula was born on June 20, 1937, on Staten Island, the daughter of the late Bertrand and Pauline Barry. She was predeceased by her husband Chester Meisel; as well as siblings, William Barry, Marilyn Codd, and Theresa Wall. After graduating from Notre Dame College on Staten Island, Paula later settled in East Greenbush, where she enriched the lives of many young children in her first grade and kindergarten classrooms. Prior to teaching at Bell Top Elementary School, Paula spent her days raising her four sons. Paula loved the arts, often visiting local galleries and craft fairs. She spent countless hours reading, especially enjoying time with her book clubs. Paula traveled the world on memorable trips with her family and dear friends. Nothing brought more joy to her than spending time with and hearing the exploits and accomplishments of her ten grandchildren. Celebrating Paula's life and her accomplishments are her four sons, Dr. Chester Meisel and his wife Rosemary of Defreestville, Paul Meisel of Alpharetta, Ga., Thomas Meisel and his wife Cathy of West Chester, Ohio, and Kevin Meisel and his wife Stacy of Springfield, Ill.; as well as her brother Bertrand Barry and his wife Audrienne; and her two sisters, Carol Iannace and Veronica Coyle and her husband Jeffrey. Paula is also survived by her grandchildren, Emma, Hannah, Jack, Jared, Lauren, Michael, Patrick, Shayna, Stephen, Thomas and Michael. Friends may call from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at the William J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, in the Church of the Holy Spirit, East Greenbush. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paula's memory to the East Greenbush Education Foundation, Inc., 29 Englewood Ave., East Greenbush, NY, 12061. Published in Albany Times Union from July 3 to July 4, 2019