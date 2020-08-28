Sackett, Paula (Houle) NASSAU Paula Sackett (Houle), of Rensselaer and Nassau, earned her wings on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving children. Paula was a lover of traveling and road trips with her family. She also was an avid fan of The Walking Dead and a lover of dogs. Paula dedicated her life to her family; sacrificing everything to give to her family. She was loved by too many others to count. Paula was predeceased by her mother Alice (Clemeshire) Houle; her father Henry Houle; and brother Charles Houle. She is survived by her children, Shalina Kirby, Alicia Sackett (Lawerence Grimes), Chris Bryant (Miranda Bryant), and Shakoah Manley. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Isaiah, Ashonda, Leeanna, and Caleeyah; and many longtime friends. The family will be holding a small burial service on Saturday, August 29, in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and a celebration of life at a later date. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com