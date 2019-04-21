Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Spratt, Paula T. COLONIE Paula T. Zullo Spratt, 66, entered into eternal life reunited with her baby boy, surrounded by her family Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home. Born in Albany the daughter of Lena (Biasini) and the late Anthony J. Zullo Sr. Paula attended Vincentian Institute, Maria College and proudly became a board certified massage therapist from Mildred Elley. In giving back, Paula gave the anatomical gift of herself to Albany Medical Center so that young medical professionals could continue to learn. Truly a woman of spirituality, strength and hard worker, Paula was the lovable Avon lady, her "thrill a minute" and never give-up attitude she conquered anything she set out to do. In addition to being survived by her devoted mother Lena, she was the best friend and wife of Glynn; cherished mother of George (Kate), Faith (Eric), Nicholas (Kelsey), and predeceased by her baby boy Michael. Loving grandmother "Nan" of Julia, Miranda, Eric, Hope, Grace and Gianna. Big sister of the Zullo seven to Joseph (Kathie), Francis (Maryanne), Anthony Jr., Peter (Abbie), Paul (Tammy) and Theresa (Phil). She had a special relationship with Jill, mother of Julia, Pam, Paula R., sister-in-law and best friend Abbie; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. All who crossed paths with Paula will always remember her. Paula's family would like to thank all of those who provided her care in her time of need. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, in St. Vincent dePaul Church, 900 Madison Ave., Albany. Friends may visit with family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church prior to the Mass.



