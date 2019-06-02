Kowalchyk, Paulette T. (Jacques) COHOES Mrs. Paulette T. (Jacques) Kowalchyk, born on December 1, 1946 in Cohoes, N.Y., to the late Jill Jacques, passed away at age 72 on May 24, 2019, in St. Peter's Hospice Inn, New York. She graduated from Cohoes High School. Paulette was the beloved wife of Theodore Kowalchyk. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul Jacques and Tim Jacques; and sister, Cecelia Hines. Paulette is survived by her son, Frank Wojcik; daughter, Jonna Jackson; brother, Joel Jacques; sister, Teddie Jacques; and grandchildren, Brock Wojcik and Layton Wojcik. She also leaves behind her dogs, Nadia and Sully. Paulette worked at Stewart's in South Troy. Paulette loved bowling, baking and the pool. Paulette could make friends easy and always was the life of the party. Paulette donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program. Services will be private.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 2, 2019