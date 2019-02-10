Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline A. Jacobus. View Sign

Jacobus, Pauline A. ALBANY Pauline A. Jacobus, 92, passed away at home on Monday, January 21, 2019. Born in Albany on August 14, 1926, she was the youngest daughter of the late P. Leroy and Mabel Betts Benway. She was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Lind and Madelyn B. Scherer. She is survived by her daughter Paula and various nieces and nephews. She retired in 1989 from the Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) after a 40-year career with New York State. Throughout her life, she was an active member of the Presbyterian Church and loved spending spring and fall at her North Myrtle Beach condominium. She was laid to rest at a private ceremony in Corinth Rural Cemetery on January 25, 2019. A memorial service and light lunch will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 1 p.m. in the New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 916 Western Ave., Albany. In lieu of flowers, donation considerations in Pauline's memory, benefiting Special Programs and Volunteer efforts may be sent to The Eddy Alzheimers Services, 421 Columbia St., Cohoes, NY, 12047. Please visit



