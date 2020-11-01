Northrop, Pauline Baier SCHENECTADY Pauline Baier Northrop, 92, formerly of Niskayuna, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Pauline was born in Long Island City, N.Y. to the late Walter and Josephine Baier and grew up in Port Washington, Long Island. She graduated from Port Washington High School, class of 1946, majoring in business courses. Pauline worked at the New York Telephone Company business office in Great Neck, Long Island as a service representative until 1951 when she married Justin N. Northrop of Delhi, N.Y. They moved to Schenectady in 1953 after living in Augusta, Ga. for two years while Justin served in the U.S. Army as an instructor in the Signal Corps. Justin was employed at G.E. and she at N.Y. Telephone until starting their family in 1955. She later worked in the business office of Schenectady Visiting Nurses, retiring in 1984. Pauline was predeceased by her husband in 1987. Pauline and her family resided in Niskayuna for many years and for the better part of the last decade Pauline was happy to call the Kingsway Community home. Pauline is survived by her son J. Ronald Northrop (Meg) and daughter Gail N. Biggerstaff (John); five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, needlework and traveling with family. Pauline was an active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, having served as past treasurer for 14 years and on the Altar Guild. The funeral service will be on Monday, November 2, at 11 a.m. in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1935 The Plaza, Schenectady. A calling hour will be on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.