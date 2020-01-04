|
McGovern, Pauline Bailey COHOES Pauline Bailey McGovern, 95, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Pauline was born in Lincoln, Maine and moved to Boston as a young woman. She worked as a waitress owning and operating the Newton Centre Deli. In the late '60s Pauline moved to Florida where she worked for Derby Lane in St. Petersburgh. She retired to nanny for her good friend Leah's two children Adam and Sarah. She loved crossword puzzles, her audio books and doing arts and crafts at the Lighthouse School for the Visually Impaired. She was an avid Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Lightning fan. The part of life that brought Pauline the most joy was being present in the lives of her family. She loved playing with each new baby. Pauline was predeceased by her loving husband J. Kenneth McGovern; and her granddaughter Lorraine. She is survived by her three daughters, Donna Lawrence of Jeffersonville, Vt., Mary Zink (Robert) of Troy and Linda Thatcher of St. Petersburgh, Fla. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christine, Lisa, Monica, Gretchen, Rachel, Robert and Rebecca Pauline. Nineteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren also survive. Our family would like to thank all of mom's caregivers at the Eddy House 16. They will remain part of our family now forever. Also, Joan Gardner who shared many happy hours visiting mom. Funeral services will be on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday prior to the service from 3-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to of Northeastern New York, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY, 12205 or the Eddy Village Green Recreation Department, 200 Village Green Dr., Cohoes, NY, 12047. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 4, 2020