Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Williman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline E. Williman


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline E. Williman Obituary
Williman, Pauline E. KNOX Pauline E. Williman, 93, of Knox, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Pauline was the daughter of Harrison Salisbury and Alta (Hallenbeck) Salisbury. Her siblings include William H. Salisbury and Grace (Salisbury) Haselton-Kraus who predeceased her. She is survived by her sister, Lorraine (Salisbury) VanDyke; and many nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and nephews. She was an accomplished court reporter (stenographer) for many decades, blazing a professional trail and breaking the glass ceiling for today's businesswomen. Notably, she was a self-employed court reporter from 1949 until 2006 when she retired at the age of 80, with her company providing initial opportunities to many successful court reporters throughout NYS and the country today. Additionally, she was the NYS Supreme Court/Third Judicial District official court reporter from 1958-1964 and the official NYS Senate court reporter from 1979-1998. Pauline was a caring and generous woman and created and served as president of the Patroon Land Foundation, which, in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of NENY, has provided thousands of tons of produce for those in need. Memorial services for Pauline will be at the Fredendall Funeral Home in Altamont on Tuesday, August 6, from 5-8 p.m. The family is asking in lieu of flowers to please make donations to the Patroon Land Foundation.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredendall Funeral Home
Download Now