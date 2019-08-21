Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Pauline F. Bonneau Pease


1962 - 2019
Pauline F. Bonneau Pease Obituary
Pease, Pauline F. Bonneau RENSSELAER Pauline F. Bonneau Pease, 56 of Rensselaer, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany on Monday, August 19, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Cohoes and graduated from Cohoes High School. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Anita Gagnon Bonneau.Pauline worked at Warren-Washington-Albany ARC in Slingerlands for several years. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Morgan A. Pease III of Rensselaer; her children, Nichole Pease (companion Masami Yamakado) of Garrison, N.Y. and Ryan Pease of Rensselaer; and her loving grand dogs, Duke and Pepper. Sister of Raymond Bonneau of Cohoes, Ida Renaud of Watervliet, Veronica (David) Mero, Rosemary Bonneau, Ann Bonneau, Peter Bonneau and Deborah (Leroy) Albertson all of Cohoes and Margaret (Ridgeway) Trimble of Maryland and the late Sandra Bonneau and Paul Bonneau. Also survived by an aunt and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral will be on Friday, August 23, at 9 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Friends who wish to remember Pauline in a special way may donate to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in her memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
