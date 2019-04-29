Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Service 6:30 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral 9:30 AM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral 10:30 AM St Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church 2410 4th Ave. Watervliet , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Storonsky, Pauline F. LATHAM Pauline Felack Storonsky entered into eternal rest peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on April 27, 2019. Pauline was born July 10, 1927, in Maplewood, to Ihnaty and Anna Karafanda Felack. Pauline was a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and caregiver. She is survived by her loving husband Michael William Storonsky, to whom she was married for almost 64 years; her loving children, Michael P. Storonsky (Linda) of Fairport, N.Y., Mary Storonsky English (Richard) of Loudonville, Christine Rush (Richard) of Castleton, and Paula Storonsky Melidones (Stephen) Bronxville, N.Y.; her beloved grandchildren, Megan English Reeves (Jeremy) of Boston, Dr. Michael C. Storonsky of Farmington, Conn., Natasha Storonsky Becker (Stephen) of Astoria, N.Y., Chad English of Charleston, Katherine Rush of Arlington, Va., and Nicholas Rush of Chicago; and her sister, Julia Kane of Troy. In addition to her parents, Pauline is predeceased by her siblings, Peter Felock (late Mary) of Syracuse, John Felack of Watervliet and Mary Felack of Latham. Pauline attended Watervliet High School, St. Rose College and SUNY Albany where she earned her B.S. and M.S. degrees in Education. She taught science and math in the Colonie and Niskayuna school districts and took time out of her teaching career to raise her four children. Her entire life, Pauline was a devout member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, where she and Mike first met. Pauline's loving and selfless nature was exemplified by her devotion as caregiver to her ailing husband, parents, mother-in-law for more than 10 years, sister Mary and dear friend Doris. She enjoyed bowling, bocce, cake decorating, ceramics, figure skating, origami, spending quality time with family, celebrating Ukrainian traditions as well as volunteering for St. Nicholas Church and multiple other organizations. Pauline was involved with her children's and grandchildren's activities attending graduations, concerts, dance recitals, theater performances, and sporting events, and served as a scouting Mom. Following retirement, Pauline and Mike enjoyed traveling to more than 42 countries across six continents; took over 60 cruises and multiple family vacations. Her family will remember Pauline for her love, devotion, caring, kind heartedness, compassion, generosity, selflessness, persistence, supportive nature, wisdom, wonderful home cooking, and impeccable style. Relatives and friends may call at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet, on Tuesday, April 30 from 4 - 7 p.m., with the Parastas Service at 6:30 p.m. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 1, at 9:30 a.m., from Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home and 10:30 a.m. at St Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2410 4th Ave., Watervliet. The interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Colonie. We would like to thank St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Society, the wonderful caregivers she had and all those who provided support, cards and prayers. Those wishing to remember Pauline in a special way may make a contribution in her memory to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Society, 2410 4th Ave., Watervliet, NY 12189.







