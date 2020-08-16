Andriano, Pauline J. EAST GREENBUSH Pauline J. Andriano, 93, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. Pauline worked as a head teller for Troy Savings Bank in East Greenbush for many years. She was the wife of the late Francis Andriano. Pauline is survived by her daughters, Charlene (Lee) Foster, Karen (Anthony Beverly) Andriano and Paula Andriano; her brother, Carlo Spataro; her grandchildren, William (Mariana) Foster and Melanie (Jason) Schumann. She is also survived by two great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Phillip, Vincent and Mario Spataro. Pauline's family would like to thank the staff at Eddy Village Green for the care and comfort they provided. A celebration of her life will take place in the spring of 2021.