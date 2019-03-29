Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Karides Anastas. View Sign

Anastas, Pauline Karides ALBANY Pauline Karides Anastas, 95, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019, at home. Born on May 24, 1923, in Altoona, Pa. to James and Lily Karides, she was one of six children that exhibited a true unconditional love for each other and family. During the depression the family moved to Harrisburg, Pa. where Pauline graduated from John Harris High School in 1941. Soon after that, the family moved to Albany where Pauline began her career as a bookkeeper at American Glass and often helped out at her father's restaurant during busy lunch hours. Pauline was small in stature, always stretching her height to five feet, she was full of life and had a great strength often referring to herself as Mighty Mouse. Her career in bookkeeping continued at Skycrest Construction and Stuyvesant Plaza Management Corporation. In retirement, she was a bookkeeper at the Guilderland Public Library. Pauline's work created a number of life long friendships that she cherished, she loved her work life and the relationships it created. She enjoyed the game shows, playing scrabble, country line dancing and created beautiful needlepoint work. She is survived by two daughters, Catherine Anastas Mitchell (Frank) and Susan Anastas; two sisters, Anna Mafilios of Rochester and Helen Trivelas of Norfolk, Va., and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Pauline was predeceased by her husband Alec; sister, Harriet Amanatides; and brothers, George and Constantine Karides. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 31, from 3-6 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A Trisagion service to celebrate her life will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 1, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

(518) 456-4442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019

