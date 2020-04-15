Hansen, Pauline M. COHOES Pauline M. Hansen, 78 of Chadwyck Square and formerly of Snyder's Lake, died peacefully on April 13, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Troy, Pauline was the daughter of the late Carl Hansen and Lucille Quinlan Smith; and stepdaughter of Donald Smith. She graduated from St. Lawrence's School and Troy High School and went to work at F.W. Woolworth Co. in Menands for 35 years. She then was employed at CVS in Cohoes for six years until her retirement. Pauline was a communicant of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Cohoes. She loved to crochet, go bowling, reading and doing her picture puzzles. She was also an avid N.Y. Yankees fan and New England Patriots fan. Pauline is survived by survived by her dear friends, Audrey Edwards, Sharon Kopcza and Marjorie Cummings. She was sister of Thomas F. Hansen and his wife Diana; stepsister of Donna Byer and Barbara Smith; aunt of Tracy, Thomas and Scott Hansen; and step-aunt of Tiffany Byer and Michael Byer. Funeral services will be private at this time with a memorial Mass to be held once the COVID-19 crisis has ended. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Food Pantry at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes, NY, 12047. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020