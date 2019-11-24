Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Agnes Catholic Church 489 Main St Dalton, MA 01226 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Agnes Church 489 Main St. Dalton , MA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Agnes Church 489 Main St. Dalton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Condron, Pauline "Polly" Mary LANESBOROUGH, Mass. On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Polly passed away peacefully surrounded by her adoring family. Polly was born on August 5, 1921, in Montreal, Canada to Charles and Leah Towle. She was the fourth of seven children. Polly and her family lived in Montreal for a brief period of time before moving to Malone, N.Y. where she attended St. Joseph's Ursuline Academy and later graduated from the Loretta Business Institute in Plattsburgh. Polly returned to Malone where she took a position with F.W. Myers & Co., Inc. It was in Malone where she met her future husband, Joseph E. Condron who was attending Clarkson College and was a classmate of her brother Charlie. After a six-year courtship Polly and Joe were married and headed to Lanesborough, Mass. in the Berkshires, Joe's hometown, where he was employed as an engineer for G.E. It was in Lanesborough where they raised their four children and lived out the rest of their lives. Polly loved sports. She was an avid bowler in her younger years and enjoyed playing tennis and skiing. Few people know that she excelled at ping pong, had a killer serve, gave up very few games and played into her 90s. Music was another love of hers. She especially enjoyed attending concerts at Tanglewood and Lessons and Carols at Williams College. Most important to her, however, was her family and faith. She taught CCD for many years and was a loyal parishioner at North American Martyrs and St. Mary's where she was a member of the Rosary Society. Most recently she had been attending St. Agnes Church. She was a gracious hostess and no one ever left her home hungry. Her classic line "are you sure I can't get you another helping?" is known by all those who were lucky enough to experience one of her wonderful meals! Her bright eyes and contagious smile were her hallmark. She touched many people, friends and strangers, in a positive way and we are all better for having known sweet Polly. Polly was predeceased by her husband Joseph; brothers, Leo Towle, Alec Towle, Charles Towle, James Towle, and Alfred Towle; and her sister, Cecelia Hunkins. She is survived by her children, Anne-Marie Herrick (Stephen) of Albany, Patrick Condron (Katie), Eileen Shiffrin (Jeffrey) and Caroline Ryan (Jim); grandchildren, Katie Bugbee, Cara Herrick, Sean Condron, Christopher Condron, Taylor Shiffrin, Mikaela Shiffrin, James Ryan, Alexandra Ryan and Elizabeth Ryan and five great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., with preceding calling hours at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6, in St. Agnes Church, 489 Main St., Dalton, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lanesborough New Ashford Dollars for Scholars fund LNADS, P.O. Box 377, Lanesborough, MA, 01237, the Ursulines Retirement Fund, The Ursulines Provincialate, 1338 N. Avenue, New Rochelle, NY, 10804 or HospiceCare in the Berkshires, Inc., 877 South Street, Suite 1W, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. Please visit



Condron, Pauline "Polly" Mary LANESBOROUGH, Mass. On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Polly passed away peacefully surrounded by her adoring family. Polly was born on August 5, 1921, in Montreal, Canada to Charles and Leah Towle. She was the fourth of seven children. Polly and her family lived in Montreal for a brief period of time before moving to Malone, N.Y. where she attended St. Joseph's Ursuline Academy and later graduated from the Loretta Business Institute in Plattsburgh. Polly returned to Malone where she took a position with F.W. Myers & Co., Inc. It was in Malone where she met her future husband, Joseph E. Condron who was attending Clarkson College and was a classmate of her brother Charlie. After a six-year courtship Polly and Joe were married and headed to Lanesborough, Mass. in the Berkshires, Joe's hometown, where he was employed as an engineer for G.E. It was in Lanesborough where they raised their four children and lived out the rest of their lives. Polly loved sports. She was an avid bowler in her younger years and enjoyed playing tennis and skiing. Few people know that she excelled at ping pong, had a killer serve, gave up very few games and played into her 90s. Music was another love of hers. She especially enjoyed attending concerts at Tanglewood and Lessons and Carols at Williams College. Most important to her, however, was her family and faith. She taught CCD for many years and was a loyal parishioner at North American Martyrs and St. Mary's where she was a member of the Rosary Society. Most recently she had been attending St. Agnes Church. She was a gracious hostess and no one ever left her home hungry. Her classic line "are you sure I can't get you another helping?" is known by all those who were lucky enough to experience one of her wonderful meals! Her bright eyes and contagious smile were her hallmark. She touched many people, friends and strangers, in a positive way and we are all better for having known sweet Polly. Polly was predeceased by her husband Joseph; brothers, Leo Towle, Alec Towle, Charles Towle, James Towle, and Alfred Towle; and her sister, Cecelia Hunkins. She is survived by her children, Anne-Marie Herrick (Stephen) of Albany, Patrick Condron (Katie), Eileen Shiffrin (Jeffrey) and Caroline Ryan (Jim); grandchildren, Katie Bugbee, Cara Herrick, Sean Condron, Christopher Condron, Taylor Shiffrin, Mikaela Shiffrin, James Ryan, Alexandra Ryan and Elizabeth Ryan and five great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., with preceding calling hours at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6, in St. Agnes Church, 489 Main St., Dalton, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lanesborough New Ashford Dollars for Scholars fund LNADS, P.O. Box 377, Lanesborough, MA, 01237, the Ursulines Retirement Fund, The Ursulines Provincialate, 1338 N. Avenue, New Rochelle, NY, 10804 or HospiceCare in the Berkshires, Inc., 877 South Street, Suite 1W, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. Please visit flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close