Pauline (Polly) Polito
Polito, Pauline "Polly" COLONIE Pauline "Polly" D. Polito, 83 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Inn of Community Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Stoneham, Mass. and was the daughter of the late Harry F. and Jeanette M. Kinsella. Pauline was predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years Angelo Polito Jr. A native of Massachusetts, she moved to Colonie in 1956 and made it her home. Pauline had worked for many years as a medical secretary at Albany Medical Center and later as a secretary with N.Y.S. Tax & Finance. She was a loyal volunteer with family functions and enjoyed shopping, Christmas and annual family trips to Seabrook, N.H. A people person, Pauline was a member of the Colonie Seniors and started the Brent Street Girls Lunch Club. She was the beloved mother of Jeanine (Mark) McCumber and Angelo Paul (Michele) Polito Sr. Pauline was the cherished Mom-Mom of Christopher, Jennifer, Jack, Adam and Angelo. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Pauline's family on Thursday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave. Colonie. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Hospital, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104 (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org). To leave a message of condolence for the family, order flowers or view Pauline's video tribute visit www.CannonFuneral.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 11, 2020.
