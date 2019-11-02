Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Ayers. View Sign Service Information Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM At Funeral Home Averill Park , NY View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 4:00 PM At Funeral Home Averill Park , NY View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Brookside Cemetery Plank Road Poestenkill , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ayers, Pearl WEST SAND LAKE Pearl Ayers, 88 of Chamberlain Hill Road, formerly of Brooksville, Fla. and a longtime resident of Sand Lake died on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Van Rensselaer Manor after a lengthy illness. Born in Sand Lake, Pearl was a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Labick Malik; and wife of the late Edward B. Ayers. Pearl was a resident of Sand Lake most of her life until she and Ed moved to Florida in 1995. She had a long career with the Standard Mfg. Co. where she was a seamstress and retired in a manager's position. Pearl and Ed moved to Florida in 1995, Ed died in 2011 and Pearl continued to live there until 2017 when she moved back to the area. Pearl was extremely artistic. She enjoyed baking and decorating cakes for her family and friends. Pearl and Ed enjoyed traveling, garage sales and entertaining their many friends and family. Pearl was the sister of the late Adam, Paul and John Malik, Helen Barcher, Eva Lindemann, Mary Sheehan, Sally Zampini, Anna St. Clair, Beatrice O'Brien and Sophie Winnicki. Survivors include her sister Edna Harrington of Alpharetta, Ga.; brothers-in-law, Chester and Calvin Ayers of Florida; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park followed by a memorial service. A graveside service for Ed and Pearl will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Brookside Cemetery, Plank Road, Poestenkill. If desired, donations in memory of Pearl Ayers may be made to the , 4 Atrium Drive, Suite 100, Albany, NY, 12205. Visit







