MOULTON Pearl MA Days have turned into months; and months quickly have turned into years. Here we are 21 years later to the day that you've gained your Heavenly wings. Collectively, we're still searching for the words to articulate how much we love and miss you. Individually, we wish for just a moment to hear your sweet voice and feel your warm embrace. Today is bittersweet but because our faith is deeply rooted in The Lord, we'll continue to celebrate your life and cherish all the beautiful memories we have. We love you and miss you forever. Cynthia, Sarah, Kenneth, Vanessa, Bennie, Lorraine, Michael, Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren



