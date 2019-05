Send Flowers In Memoriam

CELLERY Peggy Mommy, on your first Mother's Day in Heaven. Things I feel most deeply, are the hardest things to say, Dearest Mommy I loved you in a very special way. If I could have one lifetime wish, one dream that could come true, I'd pray to god with all my heart for yesterday with you. Love Kathleen, George and Dan Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019

