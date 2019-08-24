Hall, Peggy Y. ALBANY Peggy Yvonne Hall, 74 of Albany, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. She was born in Philadelphia, and was the daughter of the late Lucious and Elizabeth Johnakin. Peggy was a senior clerk at the New York State Archives. She was predeceased by her husband Albert Hall; her daughter Nicole Hall; and her grandson Amir Hall. She is survived by her children, Sonya Hall and Aaron Hall; and her sisters, Pamela Adams and Kimberly Lyons. Funeral services will be on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Visitation will be on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 24, 2019