Gendron, Penelope C. COEYMANS Penelope C. O'Brien Gendron, 43, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020, at home after a courageous battle with M.S. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Strain and Phyllis Hall. She was a 1994 graduate of Troy High School, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and a degree in biology from Potsdam University in 1998 and also completed her master's degree in education at R.P.I. Penny worked for the Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Middle School as a seventh and eighth grade science teacher from 2001 to 2011 until she had to retire because of her disability. Survivors include her wife, Denise Gendron; daughter, Victoria O'Brien; brothers, Daniel Lowe (Melissa) and Francis Strain; sister, Debra Fisk; niece, Shelby Strain (Grayson); nephew, Joshua Strain (Victoria, Hunter and Maddison) and several other nieces and nephews; mother and father-in-law, Paul and Linda Gendron; and special friends, Dawn and Steven Reed. Penny will be remembered by her beautiful smile, sense of humor and the love she had for all of her students, friends and family. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Friday, January 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. The family would like you to consider, in lieu of flowers, a contribution in memory of Penelope to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 23, 2020