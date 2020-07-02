1/1
Reverend Penny Donovan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donovan, Reverend Penny RENSSELAER Reverend Penny Donovan, 87 of Rensselaer, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Reverend Penny was ordained in 1960 at the John Carlson Memorial Institute in Buffalo. She obtained her Doctor of Divinity degree from the Fellowship of the Spirit in Buffalo. In 1964, Reverend Penny founded the Trinity Temple of the Holy Spirit Church in Albany and served as the pastor there for thirty years. In 1994, Reverend Penny retired from that position and founded Springwell Metaphysical Studies to devote her time to writing and teaching. Since 2005, Reverend Penny continued to write, teach and conduct spiritual healing sessions in classes and retreats through Sacred Garden Fellowship. Penny is survived by her daughter Linda (Thorne) Hubbard (Stephen); grandchildren, Amy Bosco (Rich), Randy Smith (Jennifer), and Jodi Coppolo (Ryan); five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Donovan (Lois), Eugene Donovan (Neta), and Joseph Donovan (Brenda); three nieces and two nephews. She was predeceased by her husband and niece. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Penny's caretakers with All Metro, especially Sybil Williams for the loving and compassionate care provided during Penny's final years. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY, 10128-6804; by phone (800) 628-0028; or online www.aspca.org. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
218 2nd Ave.
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 435-8030
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved