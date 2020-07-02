Donovan, Reverend Penny RENSSELAER Reverend Penny Donovan, 87 of Rensselaer, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Reverend Penny was ordained in 1960 at the John Carlson Memorial Institute in Buffalo. She obtained her Doctor of Divinity degree from the Fellowship of the Spirit in Buffalo. In 1964, Reverend Penny founded the Trinity Temple of the Holy Spirit Church in Albany and served as the pastor there for thirty years. In 1994, Reverend Penny retired from that position and founded Springwell Metaphysical Studies to devote her time to writing and teaching. Since 2005, Reverend Penny continued to write, teach and conduct spiritual healing sessions in classes and retreats through Sacred Garden Fellowship. Penny is survived by her daughter Linda (Thorne) Hubbard (Stephen); grandchildren, Amy Bosco (Rich), Randy Smith (Jennifer), and Jodi Coppolo (Ryan); five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Donovan (Lois), Eugene Donovan (Neta), and Joseph Donovan (Brenda); three nieces and two nephews. She was predeceased by her husband and niece. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Penny's caretakers with All Metro, especially Sybil Williams for the loving and compassionate care provided during Penny's final years. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY, 10128-6804; by phone (800) 628-0028; or online www.aspca.org
