Laforest, Penny (Pollack) GLEN OAKS Penny (Pollack) Laforest of Glen Oaks, N.Y. died peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with cancer. She was 71. Penny was the daughter of the late Marvin and Ida Pollack. She is survived by her daughter Rachel (Mark); son Alex; grandson Kaleb; sister Rima Wexler (Eric); brother Barry Pollack (Julie); nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Shiva will be observed at the home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack on Thursday from 12-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with an evening service at 7 p.m., Friday from 12-3 p.m., Saturday from 7-9 p.m. with an evening service at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 12-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., with evening services at 7 p.m. Penny was a passionate advocate for social justice and wanted to leave the world a better place. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her memory in a special way are asked to make a contribution to a . To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com