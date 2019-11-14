|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Penny (Pollack) Laforest.
|
|
Shiva
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack
|
Shiva
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack
|
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
The Home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack
|
Shiva
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack
|
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
The Home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack
|
Shiva
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack
|
Shiva
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack
|
Shiva
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack
|
Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
The Home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack
|
Shiva
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack
|
Shiva
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack
|
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
The Home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack
|
Shiva
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack
|
Shiva
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack
|
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
The Home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack
Laforest, Penny (Pollack) GLEN OAKS Penny (Pollack) Laforest of Glen Oaks, N.Y. died peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with cancer. She was 71. Penny was the daughter of the late Marvin and Ida Pollack. She is survived by her daughter Rachel (Mark); son Alex; grandson Kaleb; sister Rima Wexler (Eric); brother Barry Pollack (Julie); nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Shiva will be observed at the home of Barry, Julie and Elena Pollack on Thursday from 12-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with an evening service at 7 p.m., Friday from 12-3 p.m., Saturday from 7-9 p.m. with an evening service at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 12-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., with evening services at 7 p.m. Penny was a passionate advocate for social justice and wanted to leave the world a better place. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her memory in a special way are asked to make a contribution to a . To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 14, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|