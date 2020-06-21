Peter A. Brown
Brown, Peter A. EAGLE BRIDGE Peter A. Brown, 66, passed away on June 19, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Paul Brown and Marcia Dormandy Brown. Peter retired from Patriot Tank Liners in Albany as a truck driver. He proudly served his community for a number of years in the Speigletown Fire Department. He is survived by his son Drew Brown; and his sisters, Marilyn (Ronald) Trombley, Laurel (Bill) Zona, Shelly (George) DiPietro and Nancy (Jim) Ciccolella. Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
