Farron, Peter A. Sr. GREEN ISLAND Peter A. Farron Sr., died on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, N.J. Born in Albany, son of the late Ambrose and Amelia Waz Farron, he resided in Cohoes for many years before moving to Green Island in 1995, where he resided until moving to New Jersey to live with his daughter. Pete served in the U.S. Army in the 1950s and had been employed as a bus driver for 33 years, retiring in 1996 from CDTA. Pete had been an active member of the Green Island Senior Citizens until moving to New Jersey. Upon moving to New Jersey, Pete developed a love for the beach and spending time at the boardwalk. He was the loving father of Melissa (Tony) Shomo of Neptune, N.J. and the late Peter A. Farron Jr., who died in 2015; cherished grandfather of Jacob Farron and Rebecca Shomo; brother of Michael Farron of Cohoes and the late Walter Farron. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He leaves behind two very special cats, Max and Chloe. The family would like to thank the medical staff at Davita Dialysis, as well as Dr. Roper, Dr. Kahn and Dr. Cerefice for their loving care over the years. Funeral services will be held in the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Ave., Green Island on Monday, October 21, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Calling hours will be on Monday, prior to the services, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pete's memory to your local ASPCA or the s Project. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2019