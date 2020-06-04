Peter A. Martin
1938 - 2020
Martin, Peter A. VALATIE Peter Andrew Martin passed away on May 27, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1938, in Greece / Rochester, N.Y., the only son of Cornelius John Martin, a farmer, and Lucy Mattle, a homemaker. He had two older sisters, Mary and Barbara, and his twin sister Patricia, all surviving him. At the time, Greece was a settlement of Dutch farmers, a heritage he cherished. From a young age he worked the land alongside his father. He came from a religious family, and having two aunts, a cousin, and a sister all members of the Sisters of St. Joseph, he was well acquainted with religious life. While in high school Peter wrote to several Brothers communities. "After prayerful reflection and the support of my family, I decided to give it a try." Serving as teacher and/or treasurer in schools in West Haven, Conn., Flushing, N.Y., Rochester, N.Y., Forestville, Md. and Wilmington, Del., Peter was always humorous and genuinely kind, with a most distinctive laugh. In 1976, he was asked to serve as steward / treasurer for the community, and for the next 29 years, Peter dealt not only with financial figures but investments, real estate, attorneys, and property research. While serving as province Steward, Peter was also the local director in several different communities and he oversaw the expansion of St. Joseph Center, in Valatie to meet the needs of the aging and infirm Brothers. From 1999 to 2008, Peter served as administrator of St. Joseph Center. After many years of generous service, Peter retired from active ministry in 2008 and continued to reside at the Center. He was joyful, witty, and laughed easily and hard. He was warm and gracious, thoughtful, and prayerful. For the past several years, finding a bed difficult and uncomfortable, he slept in a chair. Yet he rarely complained. Brother Peter passed on to new life this past May 27. Because of the virus situation, his funeral Mass and burial were private and simple. At some point in the future, the community will gather with friends and family to celebrate the life of this good Holy Cross Brother. May he rest in peace!




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
1015 Kinderhook Ave
Valatie, NY 12184
(518) 758-7031
