Salamida, Peter A. ALBANY Peter A. Salamida, 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Peter was born and raised in the North Albany Projects on McGuire Avenue to the late Joseph Salamida and Joan Pagano. Peter enjoyed spending time with his entire family and especially enjoyed joking around with his grandchildren. He was an avid bowler who has had many 300 games with his highest game being an 854 triple. Peter enjoyed playing softball, basketball, watching the Yankees, and playing poker with his son and his friends. He loved being in the sun and listening to music on his boom box by the pool. Peter especially enjoyed fulfilling his lifelong dream of going to Vegas with his friend Joe made possible by his nephew Chris. He had a deep love for his cat Bella who has now been taken in by Jason, Erica, and Luca. Peter is survived by his children, Jason (Erica) Salamida, Shannon (Philipp) Moroskey, and Ashley (Kyle) Slingerland; grandchildren, Ryan, Luca, and Skylar; sisters, Donna Salamida and Linda (Frank) Anderson; brothers, John Salamida and Bobby (Kathy) Salamida; sister-in-law, Gail Salamida; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Peter was predeceased by the mother of his children, Pamela Salamida; and his brother, Joey Salamida Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. There will be a memorial gathering at a later date to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com