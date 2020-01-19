Peter Anthony Marks (1940 - 2020)
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Obituary
Marks, Peter Anthony TROY Peter Anthony Marks, 79 of Troy, passed away on January 11, 2020, in Ballston Spa, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Pete was born on October 3, 1940, in Troy and grew up in Mechanicville. As a young man, he served his country in the United States Air Force. After returning home, he worked as a Troy police officer, receiving the Silver Shield Award in 1972, for saving a young man's life. Pete was a natural born entrepreneur who enjoyed cooking, working on cars, and fixing everything. He is survived by his children, Anthony (Patty) Fortney, Chris (Janice) DeVito, John(Carol) Phillips, Ronnie (Christine) Marks, Susan (Henry) Marks and Maria (Bill) Bashford; grandchildren, Leilani, Landon, Billy, Brody, Nicolas and Chase; sisters, Helen Rose and Catherine Minn; brothers, Phillip, Michael, Bruce and Joseph Marks. He was predeceased by his parents, Phillip Marks and Mary Hmura; as well as his daughter, Christine Marks. The family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. on January 21, 2020, at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St, Mechanicville. Military honors and inurnment in the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, will be held on Wednesday, January 22, at 2 p.m. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery's visitor center at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peter's memory may be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave condolences for Peter's family and for directions, please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020
